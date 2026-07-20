Ghana secures resumption of egg exports to Burkina Faso after bilateral talks

The Government has secured the lifting of Burkina Faso's restrictions on the importation of eggs from Ghana, paving the way for the resumption of exports and improved bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The breakthrough followed high-level engagements in Burkina Faso on Friday, July 17, led by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku.

The discussions also resulted in an agreement to resume tomato imports into Ghana, providing relief for traders and strengthening cross-border commerce.

In a joint statement, the two ministries assured Ghanaian poultry and egg exporters, tomato importers and the wider private sector that the discussions had produced concrete outcomes. They reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the interests of Ghanaian traders and producers.

The restrictions had earlier been imposed by Burkina Faso as a precautionary measure over quality concerns involving eggs from some exporting countries, particularly those originating from Dormaa.

The two countries also agreed to establish a Joint Technical Committee to address future trade-related issues promptly and work towards a Bilateral Trade Agreement to deepen economic cooperation, reduce trade barriers and improve market access.

Ghana also reaffirmed its participation in this year's International Arts and Crafts Trade Fair (SIAO) in Burkina Faso with a high-level delegation to showcase Made-in-Ghana products.

According to the statement, Ghana's exports to Burkina Faso increased from US$573 million in 2024 to US$637 million in 2025, highlighting the growing importance of the trade corridor to both economies.

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