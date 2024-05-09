Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International

Ghanaian arts educator, Vivian Boateng has been honoured with a franchisee of the year award by the international dance art organisation Creative Education International (CrEd).

At the just-ended 2024 CrEd Connect event held in Kenya, Vivian, founder of popular kids' dance and theatre school, Vivie’s Dance Factory was recognised for her dedication to nurturing talent and fostering personal growth through the arts, a core mandate of the organisation.

“Vivian Boateng has enriched the educational experiences of numerous individuals, nurturing creativity and artistic expression in the hearts of many”, CrEd stated in their press statement.

Vivian, also an assistant lecturer at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, has made a mark over the years by advocating for personal development through dance and theatre for children and young people.

Having trained thousands of young individuals in schools and at her academy, she has instilled essential 21st-century skills such as confidence building, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity in her students.

CrEd International prides itself on remaining at the forefront of creative arts education in Africa and offers innovative programs and resources aimed at unlocking the creative potential of students across the continent.

Creative Education International (CrEd) having developed a franchise concept, partners with art experts around the world who operate as leaders in Creative Education, advancing the course of CrEd and causing change with art.

Vivian, by receiving this honour, has been applauded as being a true exemplar of “inspiring others to embrace the transformative power of arts education and strive for new heights in their pursuits”.

The 2024 CrEd Connect event brought together CrEd Directors, Heads and trainers from South Africa, Kenya, India, Morocco, Ireland and Nigeria to celebrate and discuss its transformational and strategic partnerships.

