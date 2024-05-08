Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis extends Cercle Brugge contract until 2026

Ghana international Abu Francis has penned a contract extension with Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

The 23-year-old has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season barring any changes.

Abu has been an impressive figure for Cercle Brugge this season despite only starting eight games for them in the league.

The Ghanaian has featured in 15 games in the Jupiler Pro League this campaign with his performance earning his first call-up to the Black Stars team during the March international break.

He made his debut for the national team in the 2-2 draw against Uganda as he played 65 minutes in the game played in Marrakech.

Abu joined the Belgian side in August 2022, signing from Norwegian FC Nordsjaelland having gone through the Right to Dream Academy.

