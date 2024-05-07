Ghanaians party big time with Medikal at London O2 concert

Medikal hosted the concert performing between sets from other Ghanaian stars (Michael Tubes)

Ghana’s biggest music stars have wowed London at a sold-out concert in the British capital.

Top billing at the O2’s Indigo venue on Friday night went to Medikal – real name Samuel Adu Frimpong – one of the leading lights on Africa’s rap scene.

The fans, many of them Ghanaians, were thrilled to see the cream of Ghana’s talent.

Some media personalities, including digital creator BlacVolta, broadcaster Jay Foley, and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, even flew in from Ghana to see the show.

Black Stars footballer Mohammed Kudus, who plays for the Premier League’s West Ham, was also in attendance for the packed show.

Footballer Mohammed Kudus (L) gave dancehall king Shatta Wale (R) one of his West Ham shirts

Medikal also hosted the musical extravaganza, going through several costume changes and introducing act after act to the stage. In between he showcased some of his biggest hits.

One of the highlights was his performance with Ghanaian pop artist Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, better known by her stage name Sister Derby.

They sang their hit Too Risky, recorded in 2017 when the two were a couple.

Other guest performers included British-Ghanaian UK chart-topper Headie One, Black Entertainment Television (Bet) award-winner Sarkodie, and highlife singer Bisa Kdei.

Efya was showered with money by fans

Efya’s incredible vocal skills had fans throwing money on stage for the 37-year-old Ghana Music Award winner to show their appreciation – as often happens at Afrobeats concerts.

Before Shatta Wale did his set, Medikal, 31, paid special tribute to his friend, saying how he had mentored him at the start of his career and helped him out with money and cars – anecdotes that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The 39-year-old dancehall don then took to the stage and performed a montage of songs, including the 2022 track On God, arguably his biggest smash hit.

Medikal pictured backstage with Sister Derby in one of his many outfits

The night ended with rising star Jay Bahd performing his unique brand of Ghanaian drill music, otherwise known as “asakaa”, with lyrics mainly in Ghana’s Twi language.

To end, Medikal returned to the stage dressed all in white, and thanked the musicians as well as the full house for making it a night to remember.

He dropped to his knees and was showered in white confetti. The crowd went wild.

Rapper Headie One, who is big in the UK, was loved by the audience at the O2

