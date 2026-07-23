Ghanaians voted for Mahama, not his family; insulting First Lady is wrong – Kofi Gharbin

Netherlands-based Ghanaian content creator, Kofi Gharbin, popularly known as Mr. Happiness, has criticised personal attacks on the family of President John Dramani Mahama, insisting that Ghanaians elected the President alone and not his wife or children.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Gharbin argued that while citizens have every right to criticise government policies and the President’s performance, dragging unelected family members into political discourse crosses an ethical line.

“I saw the recent insult of the president and family and it’s so wrong. Ghanaians have only given President John Mahama one job, to lead the country. Ghanaians didn’t marry Lordina Mahama for him, and they didn’t give him his children.

“If they have any grievances, it should be directed to the job they have given him and not insult his wife. She is not on the ballot paper and their children aren’t either,” he said on Hitz FM.

His comments follow the arrest of Rita Konadu, popularly known as Mamaone, an NPP-affiliated TikToker, by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) over allegedly offensive and derogatory remarks directed at President Mahama and the First Lady.

The 49-year-old was arrested at Juaben in the Ashanti Region and transported to Accra. She was later granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

The arrest followed the circulation of a TikTok video in which Mamaone allegedly made explicit and offensive remarks about First Lady Lordina Mahama.

Gharbin further stressed that addressing such issues requires a collective national effort rather than partisan politics.

“I am a human being and I support NDC although I cast my first vote for the NPP. Issues like this shouldn’t be made partisan. When Ghana prospers, it’s a win for us all. Same way when it fails, we all lose, hence let’s collectively make Ghana a better place.”

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