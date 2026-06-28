Ghana’s leading businesses honoured at  3rd Ghana Outstanding Business Achievement Awards

Ghana's corporate excellence was celebrated in grand style at the 3rd Edition of the Ghana Outstanding Business Achievement Awards (GOBAA) 2026, held on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the prestigious La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

Themed "Champions of Industry: Recognising Excellence, Advancing National Prosperity," the event brought together business leaders, diplomats, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and captains of industry to honour organizations and individuals whose outstanding contributions continue to drive Ghana's economic growth and sustainable development.

The awards ceremony underscored the vital role of businesses in fostering innovation, creating employment, promoting investment, and contributing to national prosperity while strengthening Ghana's competitiveness on the global stage.

A major highlight of the evening was the participation of members of the diplomatic community, who emphasised the importance of international trade, investment, and economic collaboration between Ghana and their respective countries.

Representing Mohamed Hassan Kaisamba, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana, a representative delivered an insightful address on the vast investment and trade opportunities available in Sierra Leone. The presentation encouraged Ghanaian businesses to explore strategic partnerships in sectors including agriculture, mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, tourism and commerce, while highlighting the country's commitment to creating a favourable business environment for investors.

A goodwill message was also delivered on behalf of Maricel Villanueva Wu, Honorary Consul of the Philippines to Ghana, emphasising the growing diplomatic and economic relationship between Ghana and the Philippines. The speech highlighted opportunities for enhanced bilateral trade, investment, technology transfer, education, agribusiness and private sector collaboration between both nations.

The Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to Ghana also addressed guests, outlining Zambia's enormous investment potential. Particular emphasis was placed on opportunities in agriculture, shea butter processing, manufacturing and the production and export of traditional products such as fugu, encouraging stronger commercial ties between Ghanaian and Zambian businesses.

Speaking during the ceremony, the organisers noted that the Ghana Outstanding Business Achievement Awards continues to recognise institutions and business leaders whose innovation, resilience, ethical leadership, and commitment to excellence are transforming industries and contributing significantly to Ghana's socio-economic development.

The 2026 edition honoured organisations across banking, education, engineering, agriculture, energy, logistics, manufacturing, technology, finance, healthcare, travel and community development.

2026 GOBAA Award Recipients

* Ankobra West Community Bank PLC – Most Outstanding Community Bank of the Year

* Annandale Ghana Limited (AGL) – Most Reliable LPG Supply & Distribution Company of the Year

* Arise Foods Limited – Visionary Leadership in Sustainable Nutrition & Family Wellness

* Country Links Travel & Tour Limited – Most Outstanding Travel & Tourism Company of the Year

* Digitransact AI – Africa AI Solutions & Implementation Excellence Award

* E-Crime Bureau – Trailblazer in Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics

* Esoko Limited – Premium Benchmark in Agritech Innovation & Sustainable Market Development

* Pentecost University – Best Private Tertiary Education Institution of the Year

* Henboak Engineering & Construction Limited – Excellence in Engineering Innovation & Project Delivery

* I-ZAR Group – Excellence in Multi-Divisional Enterprises & Global Leadership Award

* Mining Tools Ghana (Pty) Limited – Heavy Machinery & Spare Parts Supplier of the Year

* Vanderbilt Limited – Outstanding Medical Imaging Equipment Supply & Technical Support Services Company of the Year

* Yellow Power International – Outstanding Mining Support Services Company of the Year

* Mrs. Comfort T. Nomo, Country Manager, Cosmo Cosmetics Ghana – Most Outstanding Personality in Beauty & Cosmetics Brand of the Year

* St. Louis Petroleum Limited – Energy Infrastructure Developer of the Year

* Regulus Investment & Financial Service (GH) Limited – Premium Benchmark in Financial Innovation & Market Infrastructure

* HAPS Global Logistics Limited – Outstanding Supply Chain Company of the Year

* Aglow Farms Limited – Most Outstanding in Community Empowerment & Agribusiness Development

* Best Brain Publication Limited – Transformational Educational Publishing Brand of the Year

* Associates for Change (AFC) – Excellence in Education & Human Capital Development

* Obrempong Nana Adu Bonsu Agyekum Prempeh, CEO, Nabus Motors & Trading – Outstanding Leadership in Automotive Dealership & Sustainable Transport

The successful hosting of the third edition of GOBAA reaffirmed the awards' growing reputation as one of Ghana's foremost platforms for celebrating corporate excellence and inspiring businesses to pursue innovation, sustainability and responsible leadership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.