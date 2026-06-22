GhYA urges National Research Fund to prioritise young scientists and research infrastructure

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Young Academy (GhYA) has welcomed the launch of the Ghana National Research Fund (GNRF), describing it as a significant milestone in strengthening Ghana's research, innovation and scientific development.
The Fund, launched by the government on June 16, 2026, under the Ghana National Research Fund Act, 2020 (Act 1056), is expected to provide sustained financial support for scientific research, innovation and knowledge-driven development.
In a statement, the GhYA, a network of early- and mid-career researchers, called on the Fund to establish dedicated and competitive funding opportunities tailored to the needs of emerging scientists.
The Academy proposed funding windows for early-career investigator grants, mid-career research leadership awards, interdisciplinary research collaborations, and initiatives that promote innovation, commercialisation and technology transfer.
"As the national network of outstanding early- and mid-career researchers, GhYA recognises that research and innovation are essential drivers of economic transformation, industrialisation, evidence-informed policymaking and sustainable development," the statement said.
The Academy also underscored the need for sustained investment in research infrastructure, including laboratories, scientific equipment and modern research facilities, to enable Ghanaian researchers to develop practical solutions to national challenges.
According to GhYA, strengthening support for young researchers will accelerate innovation in critical sectors such as health, agriculture, climate change, energy, education and industrial development.
It further urged the National Research Fund to ensure its operations are transparent, merit-based, inclusive and accessible to researchers across institutions, disciplines, regions and gender groups.
"We believe that investing in the immense potential and talent of Ghana's early- and mid-career researchers is an investment in the nation's future prosperity, resilience and global competitiveness," the statement added.
The Academy stressed that building Ghana's research capacity requires more than funding research ideas, noting that investments in infrastructure, systems and institutional support are equally important for translating scientific discoveries into real-world solutions.
GhYA also reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with government, academia, industry and development partners to maximise the impact of the National Research Fund and strengthen Ghana's research and innovation ecosystem.
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