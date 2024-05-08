Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu secure Ligue 1 promotion with Auxerre

Ghana duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu will return to the French Ligue 1 following Auxerre FC's promotion.
Auxerre sealed a return to the French top flight with two games to spare following the win over Paris last weekend.
Both Mensah and Owusu have been integral parts of Christophe Pelissier's squad for the 2023/24 season in Ligue 2.
Mensah has featured at left-back on 24 occasions for the club in the league this season starting 23 of them. He has two assists to his name while also contributing to n one cleansheets.
Owusu, who has captained the side on several occasions this campaign, has also started 29 of the 32 games he played. He has registered one goal with two assists in addition.
The Black Stars duo will look to have a strong end to the season with Auxerre expected to clinch the league title with a win over Amiens on Friday, May 10.
The team will return to the top flight after suffering relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season despite finishing 17th.
