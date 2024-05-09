Government embarks on sustainable transformation of its built environment

Government has launched an initiative to transform its built environment using sustainable materials, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, Senior Advisor to the Minister for Works and Housing, announced at a workshop held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday.

Dr Armah conveyed the greetings and sentiments of the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who, due to other commitments, could not attend but expressed his support for this pivotal initiative.

The workshop, attended by industry experts, policymakers, and environmental advocates, marks the beginning of a concerted effort to address the environmental impacts associated with urban development.

“The 'Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials' initiative is a bold step towards reducing our carbon footprint and making our cities more resilient against climate change,”

Dr Armah stated. Launched in November 2023, the initiative aims to revolutionize the construction sector by adopting materials that are not only environmentally friendly but also economically viable and socially beneficial.

Dr Armah highlighted the pressing need for such transformation, noting that “the built environment sector is one of the largest contributors to climate change, responsible for more than a third of global energy-related carbon emissions.”

He added that Ghana’s urban population, which accounts for nearly 58% of the total population, continues to grow, making sustainable development a critical priority.

The workshop outlined several strategic approaches to sustainable construction, including the use of green building materials, energy-efficient systems, and water conservation techniques.

Dr. Prince Armah called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to implement these strategies effectively. “It is not just about building; it’s about building right,” he emphasised.

The event also set the stage for future actions, with discussions on establishing clear goals and objectives for the roadmap, identifying priority areas for intervention, and planning demonstration projects to showcase the potential of sustainable practices.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Armah urged all participants to engage actively in shaping a sustainable future. “Let us act now, driven by our responsibility to ourselves, our children, and future generations,” he urged.

As Ghana takes these critical steps towards sustainable urban development, the eyes of the world will be watching, hoping other nations will follow in its footsteps.

