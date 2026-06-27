Government in talks with investor to restart Komenda Sugar Factory – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the government is in advanced discussions with a prospective investor to revive the dormant Komenda Sugar Factory, expressing optimism that the facility could soon resume operations.

According to the President, negotiations to bring the factory back to life began before his administration assumed office, following earlier engagements between the previous government and the investor.

Speaking during his tour of the Central Region on Saturday, June 27, President Mahama said the Ministry of Trade has since continued discussions with the investor to assess the viability of the proposal.

"We are engaging with an investor who had already been in discussions with the previous government before we came into office. The Ministry of Trade has met with him, and discussions are ongoing," he said.

The President revealed that one of the investor's key proposals is for the government to impose a ban on imported refined sugar to create a guaranteed local market for the factory's products.

However, he stressed that such a policy decision would only be taken after government is satisfied that the investor has the capacity to meet domestic demand.

"What he wanted was a ban on imported sugar so that he would have the local market. But we also need to assess his capability before we issue a ban. Otherwise, supply may not be able to meet demand," President Mahama explained.

He said government is carefully evaluating the investor's production capacity to avoid a situation where restricting imports leads to shortages on the local market.

President Mahama indicated that while no final decision has been taken, government is considering a phased approach that would gradually reduce sugar imports as local production increases.

"We are still engaging the investor, and we may gradually reduce imports to create space for local production while ensuring that the country's demand is adequately met," he added.

The Komenda Sugar Factory, which has remained largely dormant since its commissioning, has long been viewed as a key industrial project capable of boosting local sugar production, creating jobs and reducing Ghana's dependence on imported sugar.

President Mahama said the government's objective is to ensure that any revival plan is sustainable and capable of supporting the country's long-term industrialisation agenda while guaranteeing a stable supply of sugar for consumers.

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