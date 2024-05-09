GPL: ‘My players had a psychological problem’ – Aboubakar Ouattara on Hearts poor run

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, says the team's recent struggle in the Ghana Premier League was due to a 'mental' challenge.
The Phobians had lost five of their last six games prior to facing Berekum Chelsea on the road on matchday 25 of Ghana's top flight on Wednesday afternoon.
However, Ouattara's side put up one of their best performances this season as they clinched an emphatic 0-3 win over the Birebes to end their two-game losing run.
Hamza Issah, Linda Mtange and Kassim Cisse were all on the scoresheet for the Accra-based side to help them grab all three points.
Speaking after the game, the Ivorian coach, in his post-match said: "I expected to win. It’s football; we can win by 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 but we needed the points."
"I told you we had a mental problem. We have some people who want to pollute the minds of the boys…it was a psychological problem."
With all three points taken at the Golden City Park, Hearts have now moved to 11th on the league table, two points behind Kotoko who sit 10th.
Hearts face Aduana FC in their next league encounter on May 17.
