GRA-SML contract: Presidency rejects MFWA’s request for full KPMG report

The Presidency has declined a Right to Information (RTI) application submitted by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) seeking the full KPMG audit report on the revenue mobilisation agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Citing section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, the Presidency stated that it has the right to reject requests for information deemed crucial. According to the Presidency, the KPMG report contains sensitive information falling under these provisions.

In a letter addressed to the MFWA and signed by the Chief Director to the Chief of Staff, H. M. Wood, the Presidency expressed regrets over its inability to fulfill the request, highlighting the confidential nature of the KPMG report.

The decision to reject the RTI application underscores the ongoing debate over transparency and accountability in public affairs in Ghana, particularly regarding access to key documents related to government contracts and agreements.

"Upon careful consideration and in accordance with sections 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land."

"The full KPMG Audit Report comprises opinions, advice, deliberations, and recommendations that are integral to the President's deliberative process and, therefore, qualifies as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i)."

KPMG, an auditing firm, has completed and presented its report on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) to President Akufo-Addo.

The President commissioned KPMG to audit the contract on January 2, 2024, with a deadline initially set for January 16, 2024, but later extended to February 23, 2024.

According to the audit findings, SML received a total of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to date while partially fulfilling its obligations. However, the report also noted that SML's work had contributed to an increase in revenue in the downstream petroleum sector.

Contrary to the audit report's claims, SML has disputed receiving GH¢1,061,054,778.00 for its contract with the GRA, arguing that KPMG cited the figure "without reference to the investments made and the taxes paid" during the review period.

In response to the report, Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), stated that the foundation had submitted a Right to Information (RTI) request to the presidency for the full KPMG Audit Report.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.