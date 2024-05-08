GSE market capitalization reaches all-time high of GH¢80.20 billion in April 2024

The Ghana Stock Exchange market capitalization reached an all-time high of GH¢80.20 billion in April 2024.
This upswing was propelled by notable gains in share prices across various companies, reflecting the optimistic market sentiment and growing investor confidence.
According to its April 2024 Summary of Market Activities, the GSE Composite Index gained an impressive 6.68% in April 2024, bring its year-to-date gain to 17.7%.
The Financial Stock Index also gained 2.14%.
The top gainers for April 2024 were GCB (23.03%), MTN Ghana (10.76%), Camelot (10%), Access Bank (7.87%), New Gold (5.72%), SIC (4.17%), Unilever (1.27%), BOPP (0.33%) and TotalEnergies (0.11%).
Meanwhile, the Ghana Fixed Income Market concluded the period with trade volumes of 11.34 billion, a 98.47% increase compared to 5.71 billion traded during the same period last year.
Long term government securities contributed 30.10% to the overall market activity, while short term government instruments constituted 69.51 percent.
