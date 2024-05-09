Gunshots ring out as confusion rocks Cape Coast North voters registration centre

Gunshots were reportedly fired at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who is monitoring the process, reported that the gunshots were fired by some men allegedly guarding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi.

The multiple shots on Thursday morning were allegedly to prevent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from registering a group of people at the centre.

The registrants were reportedly bused from Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency.

The NPP members at the centre vowed not to allow them to register in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

This resulted in a misunderstanding between NPP and NDC members and the subsequent firing of gunshots.

The NDC constituency Youth Organizer, Godfred Onso Nyameye’s phone, was allegedly seized during the altercation, leading to the degeneration of the situation.

Mr Ewusi was dragged into his car and driven away after a group of people chased him from the registration centre.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.