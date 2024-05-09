https://www.myjoyonline.com/hearts-of-oak-lineup-like-army-every-player-in-the-squad-can-come-in-aboubakar-ouattara/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/hearts-of-oak-lineup-like-army-every-player-in-the-squad-can-come-in-aboubakar-ouattara/
Hearts of Oak lineup like army; every player in the squad can come in – Aboubakar Ouattara

Source: Adamu Benin Abdul Karim  
  9 May 2024 4:59pm

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has described his starting lineup as an army where every player in the squad can be called upon anytime.

The Ivorian trainer said he does not focus too much on individual performances and would like to address his team as a whole.

The experienced trainer was speaking after the Phobians thumped Berekum Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday in a Ghana Premier League match week 29 clash.

Asked about the performances of goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia and Raphael Amponsah, Ouattara instead decided to address his team as a whole.

“We have the team, I don’t talk about the individuals. Everyone can come into the starting lineup, it is like the army. If you are not there, somebody can replace you. No problem.

“We have the talent. We want to develop this talent and bring it to a portable level. We are coming from minus one, slowly we are coming up.”

The win comes as a big relief for Aboubakar Ouattara’s team, taking them to 12th place on the table with 38 points, six away from the relegation zone.

