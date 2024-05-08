I regret using some foul words in the diss songs I released – Amerado

Rapper Amerado says he regrets using insults in his diss songs.
According to him, some words used in the songs released were uncalled for.
Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he stated that his regrets were not geared towards the beef, but some lyrics in the song.
"I don't regret the whole banter in my music but I reject some of the words used in the song. Some of the insults in the rap songs were over the bar", he said on Hitz FM.
He further stated instances where most musicians are forced to make such songs.
"In the heat of the moment, I believe we don't have enough time to reason through the lyrics before it is released. This is because people are on the wait for the back-to-back songs", he stated.
He also mentioned a few advantages the songs brought.
"Whatever happened occurred for my good and that of my opponent", he added.
