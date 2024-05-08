I once went to a cemetery at 2am for a love charm – Amerado

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has disclosed a daring night-time adventure he embarked on all in pursuit of love.
During an interview on Hitz FM, the rapper confessed to visiting a cemetery in his hometown of Ejisu at 2:00am to perform a love charm locally known as ‘for girls’.
He recounted the eerie experience of standing alone in the cemetery, where he sprayed some powder and expressed his heartfelt desire to win the heart of his love.
After the daring act, he revealed that he bolted out of the cemetery to avoid being noticed.
Contrary to his expectations for the charm to last, it worked momentarily, and then everything went back to reality.
“After I had mentioned her name and did the ‘for girls, I called her the next day and she was all loving. She agreed for me to pick her up, which I did. But when we were in the car, I accidentally snatched her phone and it fell and the screen got shattered. Right there and then, she got upset asked what she was doing in my company and that was it, the ‘for girls’ did not work again”.
When the panellists cast doubt on his revelation, Amerado insisted “I know this is live, but I swear down, I’m not lying”.
Asked if he regrets his actions, Amerado was indifferent, stating that people go all lengths just for love.
He revealed that, though he did not end up in a relationship with his crush as expected, they remain very good friends.
Currently, he is in a relationship with a woman whose identity he chooses to keep private.
