Amerado’s mother surprises him with a call during interview

In a surprising turn of events during an interview on Hitz FM, rapper Amerado showcased his tender side as he engaged in a heartwarming interaction with his mother, Maame Gyamfua.

Amerado graced the studios on Monday morning for Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty to promote his latest track, ‘Broken Heart’ (TinTonTan).

Mid-interview, his mother, Maame Gyamfua disrupted him with a phone call, to check up on him.

The interaction, showcasing their sweet dynamics, melted the hearts of Ghanaians.

His mother, unbeknownst of being live on air, expressed her support for her son, and her wish for him to succeed in life.

She revealed that she wants his life to go according to the plans of God – completing school, settling down, making babies and elevating his career.

Asked her favourite of all his songs, Maame Gyamfua mentioned his latest track, ‘TinTonTan’, explaining that she has once suffered heartbreak and hopes to find love again.

But, she said, her two children have kicked against it, fearing that she may end up in the arms of the wrong man who will deepen her woes.

.@amerado_burner's mother called in the middle of her son's interview with @andydosty on #DaybreakHitz and we had to put her on air.



This is one of the rare moments on radio that cannot be recreated. Listen pic.twitter.com/ZGNTYZKqXj — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) May 6, 2024

