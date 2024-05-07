Amerado’s mother surprises him with a call during interview

In a surprising turn of events during an interview on Hitz FM, rapper Amerado showcased his tender side as he engaged in a heartwarming interaction with his mother, Maame Gyamfua.
Amerado graced the studios on Monday morning for Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty to promote his latest track, ‘Broken Heart’ (TinTonTan).
Mid-interview, his mother, Maame Gyamfua disrupted him with a phone call, to check up on him.
The interaction, showcasing their sweet dynamics, melted the hearts of Ghanaians.
His mother, unbeknownst of being live on air, expressed her support for her son, and her wish for him to succeed in life.
She revealed that she wants his life to go according to the plans of God – completing school, settling down, making babies and elevating his career.
Asked her favourite of all his songs, Maame Gyamfua mentioned his latest track, ‘TinTonTan’, explaining that she has once suffered heartbreak and hopes to find love again.
But, she said, her two children have kicked against it, fearing that she may end up in the arms of the wrong man who will deepen her woes.
.@amerado_burner's mother called in the middle of her son's interview with @andydosty on #DaybreakHitz and we had to put her on air.— Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) May 6, 2024
This is one of the rare moments on radio that cannot be recreated. Listen pic.twitter.com/ZGNTYZKqXj
Latest Stories
-
Banking consultant applauds Société Générale’s exit from Ghanaian Market
4 mins
-
Michael Quashie: The Sweet Forbidden Fruit of Ghana’s Public Procurement
12 mins
-
Akufo-Addo commits to aiding local manufacturing firms
14 mins
-
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare appointed President of Bible Society of Ghana
16 mins
-
Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt president in Ghana’s history – Nii Lante Vanderpuye
19 mins
-
Bank of Ghana vows continued oversight of financial institutions
20 mins
-
It’s your worst history as President that Ghanaians will vote against in 2024 poll – Nii Lante to Akufo-Addo
40 mins
-
BoG denies plans for Cybersecurity Levy on banking transactions
43 mins
-
Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee issues ultimatum to AMA auditor over unaccounted cash
53 mins
-
Building a credible register not EC’s responsibility alone – Haruna Mohammed
58 mins
-
Attorney General requests live coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill proceedings
60 mins
-
5 painfully brutal truths about being a married man’s mistress
1 hour
-
Kwame Sowu: Turning Departure of Foreign Enterprises into Local Opportunities
1 hour
-
We didn’t clear Cecilia Dapaah; we gave EOCO platinum information – OSP
1 hour
-
5 signs you’re leaving survival mode
2 hours