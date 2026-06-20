Imperial–AIMS Global Fellows Programme champions climate innovation to tackle urban heat

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana, in partnership with Imperial College London's Early Career Researcher Institute (ECRI), has concluded the fourth edition of the Imperial–AIMS Global Fellows Programme (GFP) 2026, bringing together doctoral researchers to develop innovative solutions to the growing threat of extreme heat in cities.

Held from June 1 to 5, the programme assembled 40 doctoral researchers from Imperial College London, AIMS, the University of Ghana and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) for an intensive interdisciplinary initiative focused on climate resilience, innovation and collaboration.

This year's programme centred on the theme, "Addressing Heat-Driven Consequences of Climate Change in Cities," challenging participants to design practical, scalable solutions capable of strengthening urban resilience across Africa and other parts of the world.

The week-long event opened with introductory sessions led by Programme Co-Directors Dr Helal Ahmed and Dr Angela Tabiri, alongside the facilitation team. Participants engaged in networking activities, team-building exercises and collaborative sessions designed to foster interdisciplinary partnerships.

The fellows also took part in expert-led discussions featuring Dr Portia Adade Williams, Dr Frederick Otu-Larbi, Dr Mouhamadou Bamba Sylla and Mr Augustine Owusu-Ansah, who shared insights on climate science, urban planning and resilience strategies.

As part of the programme, participants visited the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to gain first-hand understanding of urban governance and climate-related policymaking. They also toured the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, where discussions focused on leadership, nation-building and sustainable development.

Following the field visits, the researchers worked in teams to transform identified challenges into practical solutions through workshops on innovation, creative thinking, communication and academic career development.

The programme culminated in an accelerator challenge where five teams pitched their projects before a panel comprising the Centre President of AIMS Ghana, Dr Prince Koree Osei; Academic Director at Imperial Global Ghana, Prof. Majid Ezzati; and External Relations and Public Engagement Manager at AIMS Ghana, Ms Rhoda Nana Safowa.

After a series of presentations and question-and-answer sessions, Team PUMCLID emerged as the overall winner with its project, "Comprehensive Early Warning System: Act Beyond the Warning."

The team proposed a people-centred approach to tackling extreme heat in urban areas by combining enhanced early warning systems with practical interventions such as solar-powered cooling shelters and an electricity-free wearable cooling device. The proposal also emphasised stakeholder engagement and effective communication to ensure early warnings translate into timely action.

The Popular Choice Award went to Team MiniForest for its project, "An Integrated Natural Shading and Heat Monitoring/Warning System," which proposed combining urban mini forests with heat and air-quality monitoring systems to improve living conditions in vulnerable communities.

Organisers said the programme once again demonstrated the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing complex global challenges by bringing together emerging researchers from diverse academic backgrounds to develop innovative, impact-driven solutions.

The 2026 edition concluded with a closing ceremony featuring food, music and games, marking the end of an intensive week of learning and collaboration while setting the stage for the implementation of ideas aimed at building more climate-resilient cities.

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