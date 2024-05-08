It’s your worst history as President that Ghanaians will vote against in 2024 poll – Nii Lante to Akufo-Addo

The Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has stated that Ghanaians will elect former President John Mahama in the upcoming December polls to erase what he described as the 'horrifying' legacy of President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, May 7, urged Ghanaians not to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections.

According to the President, electing the former President could compromise the progress made during his tenure and put the nation’s path at risk.

Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region, following a visit to Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo expressed his support for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate for the upcoming elections."

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes."

"I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

However, in an interview with Citi FM on Tuesday, May 7, the Odododiodio MP countered the President's statements, suggesting that Ghanaians are ready for change.

The former Youth and Sports Minister argued that President Akufo-Addo should have apologized to Ghanaians for what he perceived as a failure in leadership, leading the country into significant hardships.

Mr. Vanderpuye further added that President Akufo-Addo would be remembered as the worst president in the nation’s history, pointing out what he sees as shortcomings in his administration's handling of various issues.

He emphasised that Ghanaians are eager to elect John Mahama, believing that the former President's leadership would bring about the necessary changes and improvements in the country.

“If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst president ever in the fourth republic of this country.

“He is the most corrupt president in our history. He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than at any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all."

“The youth of this country are looking for somebody who will come and change that legacy that he has left of joblessness, youth unemployment, hopelessness…So Ghanaians will vote for a change so that somebody will come to erase this horrifying and very disgraceful legacy from our history,” he insisted.

