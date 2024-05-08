Jersey returns £829K of illicit funds to Mozambique

Jersey has seized £829,500 from a corrupt trust account and returned it to the authorities in Mozambique.
An investigation found the funds, which had been held in a Jersey Trust, came from bribes paid to a high ranking civil servant in Mozambique by firms wanting to secure construction contracts in the country.
Jersey’s Attorney General Mark Temple and the Vice-Attorney General of Mozambique, His Excellency Alberto Paulo, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with funds set to be used by Mozambique authorities to combat financial crime.
Mr Temple said he was "delighted" Jersey authorities were able to help.
He said: "I am delighted that Jersey has been party to Mozambique’s first asset return agreement which will result in the strengthening of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies in Mozambique.
"I am grateful for the assistance provided by the authorities of the Republic of Mozambique in this matter."
'Crime does not pay'
Mr Paulo said the return of the funds represented "a triumph for Mozambique, for justice and for the rule of law".
He said: "Today we are honoured to receive funds that were illicitly diverted from Mozambique and hidden in the Bailiwick of Jersey, which have been recovered as a result of exemplary cooperation with the authorities of the Bailiwick of Jersey.
"It demonstrates the ongoing commitment of our States to ensuring that crime does not pay and that public resources must be used ethically and transparently to benefit the society as a whole."
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
4 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
12 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
19 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
24 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
26 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
35 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours