https://www.myjoyonline.com/journalists-are-not-induced-to-frustrate-the-osp-gja-president-fires-back/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/journalists-are-not-induced-to-frustrate-the-osp-gja-president-fires-back/
HP News 10 | National

Journalists are not induced to frustrate the OSP – GJA President fires back

Source: Connielove Mawutornyo Dzodzegbe  
  8 May 2024 3:33pm
President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has disagreed with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for suggesting that the media is complicit in undue attacks on the office.

Speaking at an event on May 7, the Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the OSP, Sammy Darko, alleged that some influential persons are behind sponsored attacks by individuals, including some journalists.

He said “And then we also face what we call sponsored attacks and propaganda where those who are very rich and powerful when you are investigating them, they tend to be able to offer some monetary incentive to even journalists and they will consistently be attacking you and spewing counter and false information against your outfit.

“All in a hope to create that impression that we are all the same. Nobody is perfect. Why are you trying to prosecute somebody and investigate somebody as if you are a saint?

“But the idea is that those of us in the anti-corruption industry are not saint. We are just trying to go by the law.”

However, the President of GJA Albert Dwumfour disagrees.

He argued that there have been instances where the media has lauded the work of the OSP, and therefore, it was not right for the anti-corruption agency to take such a stance.

“The media publishes news and communicates positive news about the OSP. The OSP recently was commended especially in the case of Cecilia Dapaah. When they [OSP] actually stepped in when no one was expecting them to because Cecilia Dapaah was a Minister of state for that matter under the current administration, the media commended them. Should we say that they paid the media to do that?” he quizzed.

Although Mr Dwumfour admitted that some media practitioners are not properly remunerated, he said it did not imply that they would ignore the ethics of the job for monetary inducements.

“What we are saying is that, we ought to now look at ways of improving the working conditions of journalists, improving the lives of journalist so that such temptation will not even surface. So what the OSP is saying and trying to indict the media, we disagree,”he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com