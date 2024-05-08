JoySports’ Muftawu Nabila donates furniture to Duu Basic School in North East region

The Multimedia Group’s sports journalist, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, has presented 56 dual desks to Duu Basic School in the North East Region.

The furniture was presented to the school on Monday, May 6, 2024, following a fundraiser Mr Abdulai spearheaded.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah and 28 other individuals donated GH₵23,603 towards the cause.

Muftawu, who is an alumnus of the school was worried about pupils’ continuous sitting on the bare floor for teaching and learning.

He, therefore, took it upon himself to take steps to resolve the phenomenon which is happening in several schools in the area.

Former Black Stars coaches, Kwasi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction Limited, Robert Coleman also responded to his plea for support.

Their contributions, alongside those from esteemed figures like broadcast journalists Michael Oti Adjei, Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, and Andy Dosty, among others, culminated in the procurement of 56 dual desks for the school.

Other donors included Peter Ritchie, General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, philanthropist Abu Musah and some members of the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA).

About GH₵19,040 was allocated for the procurement of the desks to provide a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for the beneficiaries.

The remaining cash is being used to fix doors to prevent animals that compete with the students for the classrooms from accessing the facility.

Expressing his gratitude, Muftawu stated that he can’t thank his donors enough.

“When I texted them to support me provide furniture for the younger ones in my village because they sit on the floor to study, they were generous enough to send me money.

“All the names and those who chose to remain anonymous, I am extremely grateful. In fact, an uncle, who knows my humble beginnings sent me GH₵ 3,500 to buy 10 desks for the school and when I asked if I could publicise his name, he told me Allah knows the donor,” he stated.

Muftawu Nabila recounted how he also sat on the same floor over 20 years ago to be taught by his teachers.

According to him, he is now privileged to have the microphone, which he believes is a tool to influence change.

“I am here by the grace of Allah, and my mother, Lamisi Adama Dokurugu.

“Maybe, I became a journalist to be able to use my voice, pen and microphone to impact the lives of the needy in not just my area, but across the country. When I saw the problem, I didn’t just report it, but I tried to find a solution no matter how modest,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to the team on Joy News’ AM show, Super Morning Show (SMS) on Joy FM, Prime Morning on Joy Prime and Daybreak Hitz who gave me the opportunity to reach out to the masses for support.

“Many people pledged to support, but are yet to do so. I am still counting on them because 56 can only cater for 112 students. What this means is that many of the students are still on the floor. I would be glad if they redeem their pledge”.

He added, "This JHS alone has about 137 students, while the primary level has about 400 or more children, so we need more support for these young ones.

“Let me add that since I began this journey about a month ago, I have had many schools, that are even outside the North East Region, reach out to me seeking support. It appears to be a national problem that must be addressed and I believe everyone has a role to play no matter how small.

“If you wish to support schools in Kparipiri, Wungu, Nalerigu, Jarigbani, Langbinsi, N-nabuni, I am available to either deliver on your behalf or link you up with the schools to help them.”

Muftawu Nabila hopes to be able to support as many schools as possible across the country.

