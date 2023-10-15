https://www.myjoyonline.com/jsi-condemns-killing-of-journalists-reporting-on-israel-palestine-conflict/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/jsi-condemns-killing-of-journalists-reporting-on-israel-palestine-conflict/
International

JSI condemns killing of journalists reporting on Israel-Palestine conflict

Source: Journalists Sanctuary International   
  15 October 2023 11:22am
Israeli forces fire flares at night-time to help search for possible infiltrators

Journalists Sanctuary International (JSI) has condemned the killing of journalists in reporting from the frontline of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

JSI in a statement dated October 15 noted that it has “so far documented the killing of 11 journalists, the latest one being a Reuters journalist.

“The journalist, Issam Abdallah, was killed on Friday, October 13, 2023 when he was caught up in cross-border shelling along the frontier with Lebanon, JSI gathers.”

It added that “six other journalists, including two from AFP, were also injured in the deadly attack by the Israeli forces.”

“We strongly condemn the killings whether targeted or not, of journalists who at great personal cost, go to the frontline to shine a light on the act of war crime which is currently unfolding right under our noses,” portions of the release stated.

JSI also urged the warring factions -Israel and Hamas, to resist every temptation to place their crosshairs on journalists doing their work in the war zone.

According to them, “If either of the warring factions has a legitimate claim for killing innocent civilians, they should rather work hand in hand with the journalists to document what should be a watertight evidence to support their inhumane attacks when the case is hopefully called at the International Criminal Court someday.”

The organisation also called on the Israeli occupational forces and Hamas to end the hostilities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.


