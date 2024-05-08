Kanayo O. Kanayo welcomes son into movie industry as he takes on filmmaking

Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has a son following in his professional footsteps, a chip off the old block, you would say.

Taking to Instagram, the seasoned actor introduced his eldest son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, to the team at his production company, Simpliciter Associates Productions, as the newest addition to the crew.

Announcing that the recent Babcock University graduate would be joining as an intern, Kanayo O. Kanayo revealed that Clinton would be taking on the role of an assistant production manager and also serving as his personal assistant.

"He is an intern to understudy filmmaking and management before proceeding to further studies. We should let our children work in organisations or other establishments to appreciate the industry. Kudos, Onyeze. Welcome aboard, Simpliciter Associates Productions," he captioned his post.

Kanayo’s first son, Clinton

For Clinton, this opportunity marks the beginning of his journey to prove himself in the field. Kanayo O. Kanayo sternly instructed the production team to treat his son no differently from anyone else.

He insisted that the young graduate is only beginning this journey and should be shown the ropes, not coddled.

“Don’t treat him like my son; it is a warning I’m giving everybody. He’s yet to walk; he’s going to earn a fee like you are earning a fee. So don’t begin to say, ‘my son.’ I know they’re for that kind of thing. Treat him as production crew."

"I hope you heard what I’m saying. Treat him to the extent that you’re treating others with respect. That’s what I want him to grow into. I don’t want you to spoil my son for me when you want him to be good, being bad. You’re not telling him, ‘No, don’t do that. It won’t help. So please," he said.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, who is also a lawyer, made his big-screen debut in 1992’s ‘Living in Bondage.’

The actor has been awarded numerous times in his career including the Best Actor award at the 2008 Africa Movie Academy Award.

Kanayo and his wife Nneka Onyekwere have four children, three boys and one girl. They are Uloaku (his only daughter), Kosisochukwu, Clinton and Einstein.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.