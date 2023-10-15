Keta Floods: Concerned Youth appeals to GES for temporary closure of schools  

Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, a youth activist at Nukpesekope, a suburb of Keta in the Volta region, has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the area to close schools temporarily.
According to him, this would help safeguard lives and the well-being of school children in flood-affected communities.
Mr Deynu, who is also president of the Concerned Youth Association of Keta, described the situation as dangerous and needed urgent attention.
In a letter to the Keta Municipal Education Director, Gerhard Avudzivi, he said Keta had experienced an unprecedented and persistent period of heavy rainfall that led to severe floods in the area.
"The floodwaters have inundated streets, residential areas, and have encroached upon the premises of the schools," it stated.
Mr Deynu, a Deputy Constituency Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Keta, also stated that the situation had created hazardous conditions for children, educational staff, and the public at large.
“It was necessary to request from the Municipal Education Department to consider temporary closure of all basic schools within the affected areas in order to avoid any untoward situation.”
He also appealed to the GES to keep parents and guardians informed about any emerging developments and key decisions made to the closure of the schools by using the right channels.
A visit to communities along the coastal belt by the GNA saw the havoc wreaked on several communities due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.
Meanwhile, the submerged Keta Municipal Library has since been closed.
