Kuami Eugene, Tiffany, Joey B, others billed for Ghana to the World concert 

An array of Ghana’s show stoppers have been billed for Inside LLC’s highly-anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future’ concert.

The show promises to be an unforgettable music experience as it lines up artistes like Tiffany, 4x4, Kuami Eugene, Keche, Joey B, among others.

These artistes have promised to bring on board their A-Game as they perform hits from their repertoire.

Multi-talented creative and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has also been announced as the host of the event.

Nana Ama Mcbrown will bring her trademark charm, wit, and infectious energy to the stage as she guides attendees through an evening of music, celebration, and remembrance.

With her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Nana Ama McBrown is the perfect choice to lead the festivities.

Known for her versatile talent and magnetic presence, she has captivated audiences both on-screen and off-screen, earning her a reputation as one of Ghana’s most beloved personalities.

The event which brings people music lovers from around the world will be held on June 22, 2024 at the Palladium, New York.

According to Nana B, the team lead for Inside LLC, this year’s event promises to be a better experience compared to the previous editions.

He has therefore called on music patrons in and outside of the United States of America to purchase their tickets ahead of time.

The 2024 Ghana to the World concert is powered by Joy Entertainment.

Scan the photo below for ticket details:











DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.