Kwame Sowu: Turning Departure of Foreign Enterprises into Local Opportunities

In recent months, the Ghanaian market has been hit with announcements of the exit of several foreign companies, including Glovo and Société Générale. While such departures can be challenging in the short term, they also present an opportunity for local businesses to step in, filling the gap and creating employment and wealth for Ghanaians. By fostering a renewed focus on local entrepreneurship and innovation, these changes have the potential to drive sustained economic growth and a more resilient domestic industry.

Immediate Challenges and Opportunities:

When foreign businesses leave, the immediate aftermath can bring some uncertainty, particularly for employees and smaller suppliers. However, this transition can also prompt a more profound shift in the local economic landscape. Without the competitive presence of global entities, local businesses can identify opportunities to serve their communities with tailored products and services, creating jobs and generating wealth that remains within the country.

Increased Investment in Local Resources:

The absence of foreign competition can also lead to an increased focus on local resources and talent. Without the external pressure from global brands, local companies can enhance their innovation efforts by investing in new products and services that cater to the unique needs of their communities. Furthermore, this can prompt a greater emphasis on developing homegrown expertise, creating jobs that empower local professionals and skilled workers.

Global Examples of Economic Resilience:

Several global examples illustrate how countries have leveraged the exit of foreign businesses to strengthen their economies:

* India's Rise of Domestic Technology:

Following the departure of various global tech companies, Indian firms like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS rapidly expanded to capture the market. They not only filled the gap but also thrived internationally.

* Brazil's Growth in E-commerce:

After some international players scaled back their e-commerce operations, Brazilian company Mercado Livre capitalized on the opportunity. It became a market leader, helping shape a stronger e-commerce ecosystem.

* South Korea's Development of Local Manufacturing:

When many Japanese companies left South Korea in the 1960s, local manufacturers rose to prominence. Companies like Samsung and Hyundai transformed the country's economy, becoming global leaders in electronics and automotive.

Strengthening Local Support:

The departure of foreign companies also encourages a shift in consumer behavior, often spurring greater support for local businesses. With renewed interest in homegrown brands, local companies have the chance to build strong customer bases and improve customer loyalty, leading to sustainable growth.

Conclusion:

While the exit of companies like Glovo and Société Générale from Ghana may initially seem discouraging, this transition should be viewed as an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to step up and create positive change. By investing in local talent and businesses, Ghana has the potential to emerge from this period with a stronger and more self-reliant economy. This is a chance for local firms to shine and for Ghana to realise its full potential as an innovative, resilient economic powerhouse.

