https://www.myjoyonline.com/lack-of-toilet-forces-suspect-to-defecate-on-himself-at-bole-magistrate-court/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/lack-of-toilet-forces-suspect-to-defecate-on-himself-at-bole-magistrate-court/
National

Lack of toilet forces suspect to defecate on himself at Bole magistrate court

Source: Adomonline.com  
  9 May 2024 6:18pm
Another suspect being carried to the toilet

In a bizarre turn of events in the Bole District Magistrate Court, an accused person was could not help but defecate on himself in open court.

This occurrence took place in the Savannah Region, where the court serves several areas including Bole, Sawla, and Damongo.

This incident is not an isolated one. It has been reported that accused persons have defecated in the courtroom or on themselves on previous occasions.

Additionally, court staff members are also affected by this lack of facilities. When nature calls, they are forced to trek approximately 3 kilometers to relieve themselves, disrupting their work and inconveniencing them greatly.

In this latest case, court proceedings ground to a halt when one of the accused individuals experienced a stomach upset.

Despite the urgency of the situation, the court was unable to provide assistance due to the absence of toilet facilities, leading to further distress and discomfort for those involved.

However, parties in other cases and their clients who spoke to Adom News on a plea of anonymity say they are disappointed in the government and the judicial service for not constructing a washroom inside the court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com