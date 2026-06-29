‘Let’s end Accra’s flood cycle’ — Mahama orders post-flood relief

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister of Finance to immediately release money from the government's Contingency Fund to support thousands of residents affected by the devastating floods that swept through parts of the Greater Accra Region, destroying homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

The directive followed the President's aerial assessment of flood-ravaged communities after torrential rains submerged several parts of the capital, leaving at least nine people dead, displacing families and causing extensive damage to property.

Expressing sympathy to victims, President Mahama described the destruction caused by the floods as enormous and assured affected residents that government agencies would provide immediate relief while longer-term measures are pursued to address the perennial flooding challenge.

Extensive destruction

"I just want to express my sympathy with people who have lost property. Loss of property has been very extensive," the President said after inspecting the affected areas.

He commended the coordinated rescue efforts mounted by the security services and emergency response agencies, whose swift intervention saved numerous lives during the flooding.

President Mahama singled out the military, the Ghana Police Service, the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the 48 Engineers Regiment for their role in evacuating stranded residents from inundated communities.

"I've seen many of the videos where people had to be carried out of their houses. They deployed their boats, and they helped to save quite a lot of lives," he said.

Videos circulating on social media showed rescue teams navigating flooded neighbourhoods in boats to evacuate children, the elderly and other vulnerable residents trapped in their homes.

Relief package

To cushion victims against the immediate impact of the disaster, the President announced that the government would roll out emergency assistance through NADMO.

"NADMO will do what it can to try and identify the victims and see how we can just support them in a way in the next few days."

He disclosed that he had instructed the Minister of Finance to release emergency funding without delay.

"I've asked the Minister of Finance to release some money from the contingency fund so that we can do some post-flood relief for persons who have been affected."

The emergency package is expected to support displaced families with temporary shelter, food, essential household items and other humanitarian assistance while damage assessments continue.

Permanent remedy

While acknowledging the immediate relief efforts, President Mahama stressed that Ghana must move beyond emergency responses and implement lasting solutions to Accra's recurring flooding.

He urged citizens and public authorities alike to change their attitude towards flood prevention and infrastructure maintenance.

"Let me again express my sympathy, but let us change our attitude and let us find a permanent solution to this Accra flooding problem."

Drawing on a popular analogy, the President warned against the country's tendency to postpone preventive measures until disaster strikes.

"We shouldn't become like the vulture who, anytime it is raining, he says as soon as it stops raining, he will repair his roof. And then as soon as it stops raining, he says, wait, it will stop raining, so there's no need to repair the roof. This time should be different."

Recurring challenge

Monday's torrential rains once again exposed the capital's vulnerability to flooding, with major roads and residential communities submerged after several hours of heavy rainfall.

Communities including Alajo, Kaneshie, Circle, Adabraka, Weija, Odawna, parts of Tema, East Legon and surrounding areas experienced severe flooding, bringing traffic to a standstill and forcing many residents to abandon their homes.

The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed nine fatalities linked to the floods, while rescue teams continue search, evacuation and recovery operations in affected communities.

Urban planners and disaster management experts have repeatedly attributed Accra's persistent flooding to poor drainage systems, indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains, uncontrolled development on waterways and rapid urbanisation.

The government has indicated that alongside immediate relief efforts, it will intensify long-term interventions aimed at improving drainage infrastructure, enforcing planning regulations and reducing the city's vulnerability to future flood disasters.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.