Litina Travel’s Made-in-Ghana World Cup Expo draws hundreds in Boston

Hundreds of Ghanaians living in the United States and other parts of the world gathered in Boston as Litina Travel and Tours successfully staged the Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo, using the global football tournament to showcase Ghanaian businesses to international markets.

The two-day exhibition, held on June 22 and 23 at the Envision Hotel & Conference Centre, brought together Ghanaian manufacturers, entrepreneurs, investors, members of the diaspora and international business partners, transforming Ghana's World Cup presence into a major trade and investment opportunity.

Ghana's Deputy Minister of Trade and Agribusiness and Industry, Samson Ahi at Litina Travel Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup in Boston

The event was graced by Ghana's Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Samson Ahi, whose presence was a testament to the government's commitment to promoting Ghanaian products and supporting exporters seeking access to international markets.

Also present was Ghana’s Ambassador to USA, Emmanuel Smith.

Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Smith at the Litina Travel Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup Expo in Boston

Organised by Litina Travel and Tours in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the expo coincided with Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match against England in Boston, creating a unique platform to connect Ghanaian businesses with thousands of football fans and potential buyers from across the world.

The exhibition featured companies from diverse sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including manufacturing, hospitality, construction, real estate, fashion, food and beverages, beauty products and professional services.

Among the exhibitors were Kasapreko, Alisa Hotel, Indigo Homes, Geo-Berg Housing, Ghana Supply, Ephroumic, Damax Construction, Wear Ajisibea and the Diaspora Office, all showcasing products and services to a global audience.

Hundreds of members of the Ghanaian diaspora visited the exhibition over the two days, engaging exhibitors, exploring investment opportunities and reaffirming their interest in supporting Made-in-Ghana products.

The event also attracted business executives, distributors and prospective investors interested in establishing commercial partnerships with Ghanaian companies.

Speaking after the event, organisers described the expo as a significant step towards positioning Ghanaian businesses beyond the domestic market by leveraging one of the world's biggest sporting events.

They noted that the World Cup provided an ideal platform to strengthen trade links between Ghana and the United States while creating business-to-business opportunities capable of generating long-term export growth.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.