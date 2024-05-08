https://www.myjoyonline.com/local-truck-drivers-deserve-protection-too-ablakwa-on-police-directive-against-harassing-foreign-drivers/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/local-truck-drivers-deserve-protection-too-ablakwa-on-police-directive-against-harassing-foreign-drivers/
Local truck drivers deserve protection too – Ablakwa on police directive against harassing foreign drivers

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  8 May 2024 7:03pm

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Ghana Police Service's prioritisation of foreign truck drivers over local drivers from harassment.

His remarks come in response to a directive from the Police instructing all its Regional Commanders not to stop trucks bearing foreign number plates traveling across the country, especially from the Tema habour through Accra, Kumasi, Paga, and other routes, for document checks.

“Such trucks have designated custom checkpoints along the routes mentioned where customs officials conduct formal checks when necessary,” parts of the statement read.

In this regard, Mr Ablakwa questioned the motive behind such a directive, asking, "What are these foreign truck drivers transporting?"

He said that directives of this nature from the police hierarchy, particularly in an election year, do not contribute to easing tensions or building confidence.

He emphasised that any form of police extortion and harassment, whether directed at locals or foreigners, must be condemned, halted, and punished.

"The Ghana Police Service should also provide protection to local truck drivers against extortion and harassment," the North Tongu MP added.

