LUV FACT-CHECK: NPP did not demand retraction from Kennedy Agyapong over Afari Hospital criticism

Uncompleted Afari Military Hospital. Source: The Ghana News Stand.

Claim: Several social media users shared an image claiming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) asked Kennedy Agyapong to apologise for his comments about the Afari Hospital’s neglected condition.



Verdict: FALSE. No official records from the NPP and party leadership confirm the claim. The trending purported written statement from the NPP is fabricated. The statement’s formatting and presentation are alien to NPP's official communication style. There is no public confirmation from the signatory to the said release.



Full Text



The Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region has become one of the most topical political issues, with both the NPP and the NDC accusing each other of negligence regarding the hospital’s condition.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former member of parliament for Assin Central, openly criticised successive administrations, including the NPP government, while addressing the media at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters on June 16, 2026.

In the interview, he expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay in making the hospital fully operational. He said, “I am NPP, and I am telling you the gospel truth. I was the chairman for Defence and Interior, and we didn’t do anything”.

A few hours later, Gh360, a Facebook user, posted a written statement on June 16, 2026, purportedly from the New Patriotic Party. The statement headlined: “NPP demands retraction and apology from Kennedy Agyapong over Afari military hospital comments,” bears the party's colours, address, supposed contacts, email, and website.

In the purported statement, these comments by the former legislator “undermine the image of the Minority in Parliament as well as bring the party into disrepute”.

He is supposedly demanded to withdraw the statement and issue an unqualified apology or face “disciplinary committee for the necessary action in accordance with the party's constitution and regulations”.

This release has elicited reactions from members and sympathisers in the political sphere. The post (archived here) as of June 19, 2026, has over 600 likes, 600 comments and 85 shares.



A Facebook user, Sri Nana Yomaah, while reacting to the statement, said, “He will not and never retract, we (NPP) hate truth, let us think.”



Another user, Francis Yevugah, also said, “The most lawless political party ever in the world. Full of confused people, corrupt to the core, unpatriotic, great liars and creativity.”

Several users and political enthusiasts, including known NPP and NDC party members and social media groups on Facebook here, here, here, and here, helped amplify the circular's spread. The claim subsequently circulated on X, as seen here and here.



These red flags prompted LUV FACT-CHECK to conduct a fact-check, as the claim could potentially inflame tension in the political sphere.



Verification

A visual review of the purported statement revealed inconsistencies in formatting and design compared with official-sanctioned NPP communications, raising concerns about possible fabrication.

LUV FACT-CHECK observed that the purported letter lacks a reference identifier or code and a fax number, unlike other official versions of written statements from the NPPs, as seen here, here, and here.

Using Forensically, an image analysis tool for detecting visual manipulation, we conducted clone detection, noise analysis and error-level analysis on the viral letter. We discovered that the letter exhibited various signs of tampering, indicating that the visual was manipulated for malicious purposes.

Result of the error-level analysis on the letter. Source: Forensically

The NPP on June 16, 2026, released a statement signed by the co-chairperson of the party’s policy committee on health, Anthony Nsiah Asare.

The statement (archived here) addressed claims around the Afari Military hospital and acknowledged “remarks attributed to Senior members of the NPP.”

Additionally, a response from the Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, on his X page addressed the former legislator. He said Mr Kennedy did not have all the facts about the project at the time he spoke.

None of the communications from party officials demanded that the former flagbearer aspirant apologise or retract his criticisms.



LUV FACT-CHECK contacted the signatory to the supposed statement, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, on June 18, 2026. As of June 19, 2026, he has yet to respond with a confirmation to the circulating statement.

However, we observed that he did not make a public post confirming the circulation, despite being active on Facebook during the period under review. His other platforms, X and Instagram, are also quiet on it.



LUV FACT-CHECK also observed no official communication of the “retract and apologise” claim on the NPP’s media platforms on X and Facebook.



Aside from social media platforms, the party’s official website has no records addressing the claim.

Whilst the purported written statement is white, LUV FACT-CHECK observed that officially sanctioned letters and written statements from the NPP are often pale yellow.

A sample release here signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong on June 10, 2026, contains the party’s fax number [030-227905] (archived here) and reference identifier [NPP/HQ/2026/06/10/CE/GS]. Such official details for tracking and authenticating records are missing from the fabricated statement.

Conclusion

The claim that the NPP demanded that Kennedy Agyapong retract and apologise for his comments about the Afari Military Hospital is FALSE. Official party communications acknowledged the remarks but made no such demand. LUV FACT-CHECK verification confirmed that the NPP did not issue any official demand for retraction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.