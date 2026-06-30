Mahama assesses impact of flooding in affected communities across Accra/Tema

President John Mahama, on Monday, June 29, joined members of the Anti-Flood Task Force to assess the impact of the recent flooding in affected communities across Accra, Tema and surrounding areas.

A statement issued by the Presidency said the visit formed part of the Government’s intensified response to the flooding, with emergency interventions, relief support, and long-term measures being implemented to protect lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.

It said the government extended its sympathies to all affected individuals and families and remained committed to supporting recovery efforts while advancing sustainable solutions to address the root causes of flooding.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.