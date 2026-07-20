Mahama says Ghana may co-host AFCON with Côte d’Ivoire after stadium upgrades

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that Ghana could consider co-hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the future as part of efforts to upgrade the country’s sports infrastructure.

The President disclosed during an inspection tour of the Ho Stadium, where he outlined plans to develop at least five stadiums across the country to meet the standards required for Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions.

According to President Mahama, improving sporting facilities will be crucial to attracting major international tournaments and positioning Ghana to host the continent’s biggest football competition once again.

“We want, over the next few years, to have at least five stadiums in this country that can host CAF competitions properly,” the President said.

Ghana last hosted the AFCON in 2008, when the tournament was staged in four cities — Accra, Kumasi, Sekondi, and Tamale.

President Mahama believes the country is gradually moving closer to another opportunity to host the continental showpiece, nearly two decades after the last edition was held on Ghanaian soil.

“I’m sure that since 2008, after we hosted the AFCON, the time is almost near for us to host another AFCON,” he added.

The President also suggested that Ghana could explore a joint hosting arrangement with neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire as part of efforts to bring the tournament back to West Africa.

“Maybe, in conjunction with our neighbours, we can come together, ourselves and Côte d’Ivoire, and then host,” he stated.

The proposal comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to modernise its sports facilities, with the government seeking to develop venues capable of hosting major CAF and international competitions.

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