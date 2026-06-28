Mahama urges residents to constantly check their blood pressure

President John Dramani Mahama has urged residents of Ohiaba in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region to constantly check their blood pressure to prevent avoidable deaths.

He gave the advice when he commissioned a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for the people of Ohiaba and the catchment area.

President Mahama said the initiative formed part of an overall objective to enhance primary healthcare in the country, with focus to improve general well-being and maternal and childcare to reduce preventable deaths.

He said the CHPS compound had been well equipped, and nurses deployed for smooth running of the facility.

The President noted that with the introduction of the Free Primary Healthcare (PHC), every Ghanaian will automatically access primary healthcare freely without hindrance.

He emphasised that, the goal of PHC was to make healthcare more accessible and equitable, especially for vulnerable populations like poor women and children.

Mr Daniel Mensah Wardy, District Chief Executive of AAK, urged residents of Ohiaba and its surrounding communities to own and maintain the facility to ensure that, it served its intended purpose.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than one billion people all over the world risk of falling into poverty due to out-of-pocket health spending of 10 per cent or more of their household budget.

Therefore, scaling up PHC interventions across low- and middle-income countries could save 60 million lives and increase average life expectancy by three point seven years by 2030.

Furthermore, an estimated 75 per cent of the projected health gains from the Sustainable Developmental Goals could be achieved through PHC.

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