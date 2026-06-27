Man allegedly kills aunt’s boyfriend in Awutu Senya West

Audio By Carbonatix
A 35-year-old man, Yaw Ezekiel, has allegedly butchered his aunt’s boyfriend to death at Atwere Bebiaa Ne Ha, near Awutu Obrachire in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.
According to reports, the suspect had repeatedly warned the deceased against pursuing a romantic relationship with his aunt. The situation reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation that led to the tragic killing.
The deceased’s brother, Kojo Bentum, who spoke to Adom News, confirmed the incident and recounted the painful details.
The suspect has since been arrested by the Awutu Bawjiase District Police Command and is assisting with investigations, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary.
Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Family of Awutu Bebiaa Ne Ha, Nana Kweku Asare, expressed shock at the gruesome incident when the news reached him.
The case has sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents expressing concern over the rising cases of violence linked to personal relationships in the area.
Police have commenced full investigations into the matter.
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