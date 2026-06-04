MCL Ghana unveils luxury “Grand Panache” project, appoints Michael Blackson as brand ambassador

MCL Ghana has unveiled a new luxury residential development, Grand Panache, aimed at redefining premium living in Accra and attracting investment from both local buyers and members of the diaspora.

The project was officially launched at The Palms by Eagles in Accra, where Ghanaian-American comedian and actor Michael Blackson was also introduced as the brand ambassador.

Chief Executive Officer of Grand Panache, Richard Donkor, described the development as a high-end project that blends modern architecture, smart home technology and premium living standards.

According to him, construction of the 22-floor development is scheduled to begin on July 1 and is expected to be completed within three years.

“It’s unique in kind by design and in terms of finishing and location. Investors and people looking to buy properties should come on board now because once construction starts, prices will go up,” he said.

Mr Donkor said the project is designed to stand out within Accra’s evolving real estate landscape and will incorporate smart technology and other luxury features targeted at high-end clients.

He also announced that early investors will benefit from launch-period discounts of between 10 and 15 per cent before prices are adjusted to market rates.

The CEO expressed optimism about Ghana’s real estate sector, describing it as one of the fastest-growing investment spaces on the continent.

“Ghana is the future, but more importantly, Ghana is the now. The landscape of Accra is changing rapidly, and the real estate future of Ghana is already happening,” he added.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of Michael Blackson as brand ambassador for the project.

Blackson said he first came across the development on social media and was impressed by its design and concept, which later led to his involvement as an ambassador.

“I was scrolling on social media and ran into this immaculate project. What started as an interest in buying a unit ended up with me becoming the brand ambassador for the entire building,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaians and members of the African diaspora to consider investing in Ghana’s real estate sector, describing the country as a favourable destination for investment and tourism.

Blackson also revealed plans to expand his activities in Ghana, including producing a Hollywood film in the country and establishing a comedy club to support local talent development.

He further urged prospective investors to exercise due diligence in the real estate market, particularly amid concerns about fraud in the sector, stressing that his involvement was based on confidence in the credibility of the developers.

“My work speaks for itself, and I’m not going to get myself involved with a fraudulent company,” he said.

The launch of Grand Panache adds to growing interest in luxury real estate developments in Accra, with developers increasingly targeting diaspora investors and high-net-worth individuals as demand for premium housing continues to rise.

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