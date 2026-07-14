Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign

Former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis "Miracles" Aboagye, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after satisfying his GH¢50 million bail conditions.

Videos circulating on social media Tuesday evening showed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator, dressed in handcuffs, being escorted by EOCO officers out of the agency's headquarters in Accra before being ushered into a waiting vehicle by members of his legal team and associates.

His release comes a day after EOCO granted him bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom were required to be justified. The bail conditions had attracted widespread public debate, with the NPP describing them as excessive while others argued they reflected the magnitude of the financial allegations under investigation.

Mr Aboagye was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, July 11, upon his return to Ghana after officers of the Ghana Immigration Service executed an EOCO stop order and handed him over to investigators.

According to EOCO, the former IMCCoD Executive Secretary is being investigated alongside the Secretariat's former accountant, Gerald Appiah, over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving approximately GH¢55 million.

The anti-graft agency said the investigation stems from a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD following a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

EOCO said the suspects are being investigated for a range of alleged offences, including Conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and related financial crimes.

The agency further disclosed that while Gerald Appiah has begun refunding some funds linked to the investigation, the recoveries do not conclude the investigations or absolve any suspect of criminal liability.

EOCO has maintained that its investigations are ongoing and has pledged to conduct them professionally, impartially and in accordance with Ghanaian law while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons involved.

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