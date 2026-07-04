MTN Ghana Awards GH¢30,000 to SME Pitch Winners.

Five small-scale businesses are set for major growth after MTN Ghana awarded them GH¢30,000 each in startup capital during this year’s SME Business Pitch Challenge. Held as part of activities marking World MSME Day in Accra, the competition saw 10 finalists pitch to a panel of expert judges after emerging from hundreds of nationwide applications.

Kumasi-based Tahir Field Recycling, a dirty oil recycling company, topped the competition with the highest points.

The other top winners, Edible Treats, Dyluri Beauty, Manehlla Foods, and Tropical Snacks, went home with attractive cash awards.

The five winners will enrol in a 13-week Mini MBA programme run in partnership with NOVA Business School.

They will also receive access to MTN’s digital business solutions and continued mentorship through the company’s SME Accelerate Programme.

The remaining five finalists — 10-10 Foodie, Awhenepa Cookery, House of Lush, Bubune Africa Limited, and Lebenam Skin- were not left out.

Each received GH¢2,000 plus MTN Business Solutions’ startup kits. The kits included a Y’ello Biz Router, MiFi devices, and other digital tools designed to improve day-to-day operations.

Finalists made short, persuasive PowerPoint presentations on their business models.

The judges assessed their creativity, innovation, scalability, and ability to solve real market problems.

The goal, MTN said, was to identify SMEs with ideas strong enough to become successful, job-creating ventures with the right financial backing.

Speaking after the presentations, Mohamed Aboubakar Siddique, Senior Manager, SME Sales, Partnerships, and Business Broadband at MTN Ghana, said the Business Pitch forms a core part of the MTN Business Accelerate programme. “We put this together to recognize SMEs, to celebrate their wonderful performances, their contribution to the economy of Ghana, the jobs they are creating, and how pivotal they are in generating revenue for our GDP,” he stated.

The first five winners will be enrolled in an intensive 13-week Mini MBA programme in collaboration with Nova Business School.

It will equip them with the rudiments of business and how to compete on the global stage.

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