Netherlands government to invest 1 million euros to develop the value chain of dried fruits

Ghana will seek to enhance its export revenues in the short to medium term from the export of dried fruits as CBI, the Netherlands centre for import promotion has launched an investment package of 1 million euros to develop the dried fruits value chain.

The developmental project which will last for a period of four years aims to build the export capacity of Small and medium businesses in the sector.

Speaking to Joy Business at the launch of the CBI Ghana Dried Fruits Project, Afka Van Der Woude, programmes manager for CBI explained that the initiative will build the capacity of SMEs to break into the European market.

“CBI wants to support SMEs in the dried fruit sector by improving quality, and certification to meet the European Union's standard. We will also help them to access the European market by bringing buyers to Ghana and displaying their products at various trade fairs in Europe.”

“The government of Netherlands through the ministry of foreign affairs will provide technical assistance.” She added.

The dry fruits market size was valued at $6.28 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow from USD 6.54 billion in 2023 to $9.39 billion by 2031. The market is largely driven by the change in customer preferences for healthy and nourishing foods across Europe and other parts of the world.

Afka Van Der Woude further added that the project will offer employment opportunities and make Ghana one of the leading exporters of dried fruits.

“I hope to see a thriving export sector of dried fruits in Ghana. We hope have a front runner of SMEs exporting fried fruits to Europe in large quantities. Also this will create a lot jobs.”

The launch was attended by officials from CBI under the auspices of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

