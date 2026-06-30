New AI App Savva lets Ghanaians manage medical records from their phones, launches July 7

A new artificial intelligence-powered health application launching globally next week could offer Ghanaians a simpler way to organise medical records, track health information and access AI-powered insights, at a time when much of the country's healthcare system still relies on paper records and fragmented digital platforms.

The application, Savva, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 7, on Android and iOS devices. Developed by Miami-based Vircode, Inc., the app allows users to store laboratory reports, prescriptions, medical scans and readings from wearable devices in one place on their phones.

For many patients in Ghana, where laboratory results are often shared as PDF documents through WhatsApp or handed over as printed reports, the app's document scanning feature could provide a more organised way of keeping personal health records.

According to the company, users can upload paper records, photographs, prescription bottles and PDF documents, which the app then analyses using optical character recognition (OCR) before organising the information into categories such as medications, laboratory results, biomarkers and medical conditions.

Unlike countries such as the United States, Ghana does not yet have a nationwide integrated electronic health record system linking hospitals and clinics. While some public health facilities use digital health information systems, many hospitals and private clinics continue to rely on paper files or standalone digital platforms, making it difficult for patients to access their complete medical history across different facilities.

Savva says its platform is designed to bridge that gap by allowing patients to build and maintain their own health records regardless of where they receive treatment.

The company also says users can compare responses from more than a dozen artificial intelligence models, including GPT, Gemini, Claude and Grok, while those concerned about privacy can choose on-device AI models that process information without sending health data to the cloud.

Privacy is central to the company's pitch.

Savva says users are not required to create an account and that it does not maintain a central database of personal medical information.

"We wouldn't put our own health data in someone else's cloud. Why would we ask you to?" co-founders Amit Shah and Stephen Rouse said in a statement.

The application will be free to download, while an optional Pro subscription will cost US$9.99 (about GH¢113) per year. The company says lower-income markets may qualify for a reduced annual subscription of US$4.99 (about GH¢56), although it has not confirmed whether Ghana will be included.

Savva has also developed direct integrations with electronic health record systems used by healthcare providers in the United States. However, the company has not indicated whether any hospitals or healthcare providers in Ghana currently support its QR-based record sharing feature.

However, as with other AI-powered health applications, Savva cautions that its outputs should not replace professional medical advice.

The company says all information generated by the app is for informational purposes only and advises users to consult qualified healthcare professionals before making medical decisions.

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