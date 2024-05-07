”Nobody expected this’ – Hummels

Despite a disappointing domestic campaign, Borussia Dortmund are one game away from becoming European champions for the second time in their history.
Edin Terzic's side produced a superb team performance to beat Paris St-Germain 1-0 in Tuesday's semi-final second leg to complete a 2-0 aggregate victory.
Dortmund, fifth in the Bundesliga, will face either fellow German side Bayern Munich or Spanish champions Real Madrid in the final at Wembley on 1 June.
Defender Mats Hummels, who scored the only goal at Parc des Princes, feels his side are confident of winning the Champions League for the first time since 1997.
"Since the second match of the group stage, we've believed we can prevail - and I don't see why we shouldn't win at Wembley," said the 35-year-old. "We were able to take so much pace out of the game and atmosphere out of the stadium. That was our recipe for success.
"I’ve scored far too few Champions League goals in my career, just five. Now is a good time to add to that number."
Hummels was part of the Dortmund side that lost 2-1 to Bayern in May 2013, the last time Wembley hosted a Champions League final.
He was instrumental in his side's superb defensive performance as French champions PSG could not find a way through, despite hitting the woodwork on six occasions over the two legs.
"We suffered a lot, but how we won the game, no-one will ask tomorrow," added Dortmund forward Marco Reus, whose last game for the club after 12 years could be at Wembley.
"Shots against the post won’t matter tomorrow. What counts is that Borussia Dortmund are in the final again. Nobody expected this. It's just incredible."
Latest Stories
-
Reality zone with Vicky Wireko: SSNIT to run out of resources? No, pensioner’s only hope and sure banker
1 min
-
Banking consultant applauds Société Générale’s exit from Ghanaian Market
9 mins
-
Michael Quashie: The Sweet Forbidden Fruit of Ghana’s Public Procurement
17 mins
-
Akufo-Addo commits to aiding local manufacturing firms
19 mins
-
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare appointed President of Bible Society of Ghana
21 mins
-
Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt president in Ghana’s history – Nii Lante Vanderpuye
23 mins
-
Bank of Ghana vows continued oversight of financial institutions
25 mins
-
It’s your worst history as President that Ghanaians will vote against in 2024 poll – Nii Lante to Akufo-Addo
44 mins
-
BoG denies plans for Cybersecurity Levy on banking transactions
47 mins
-
Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee issues ultimatum to AMA auditor over unaccounted cash
58 mins
-
Building a credible register not EC’s responsibility alone – Haruna Mohammed
1 hour
-
Attorney General requests live coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill proceedings
1 hour
-
5 painfully brutal truths about being a married man’s mistress
1 hour
-
Kwame Sowu: Turning Departure of Foreign Enterprises into Local Opportunities
1 hour
-
We didn’t clear Cecilia Dapaah; we gave EOCO platinum information – OSP
1 hour