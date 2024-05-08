UCL: Real Madrid chase another final with Bayern in the way

The road to Wembley is increasingly taking shape as record holders of the Champions League, Real Madrid, look set to host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second and decisive leg of the semi-final tie of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League.



After registering an important 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the first leg, Los Blancos would be hoping to capitalize on the electrifying home support as a 12th-man to secure their 18th Champions League final appearance.

It is fair to say that it’s always a tasty and feisty affair anytime these two sides meet in the Champions League. The two sides have met 7 times in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the Bundesliga giants leading the semi-final head-to-head record with 4 wins out of a possible 7.



The last time these two elite clubs met in the semi-finals of the Champions League was the 2017/2018 season when Real Madrid won on an aggregate of 4-3 and eventually won the trophy to complete a historic three-peat under the auspices of Zinedine Zidane.

Key facts ahead of Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich second leg clash.

Coaches involved



Carlo Ancelotti

Delivering the club’s 14th Champions League trophy in his second coming to the club in 2022 after beating Liverpool in the final courtesy of a goal from Vinicius Jnr, Carlo Ancelotti, the coach with the most UCL titles (4) and most UCL final appearances (5), would be counting on his experience to steer Real Madrid to their 18th historic Champions League final appearance.

Thomas Tuchel

For Thomas Tuchel and Bayern, it is all or nothing as the Bavarians failed to win the Bundesliga trophy for the first time since 2012 after losing it to Xabi Alonso’s Bayern Leverkusen, hence the Champions League is the only silverware left to play for to avoid a trophyless season for the first time since the 2011/2012 campaign.



The man at the helm of affairs for Bayern, Tuchel, has it in his repertoire to mastermind a win at the Bernabeu, after guiding Chelsea to an inspiring 3-1 win, levelling the scoreline on aggregate at the time but left the Bernabeu empty-handed as Karim Benzema won the game for Los Blancos with his extra time strike.

Bayern’s last results at the Bernabéu

Bayern were eliminated in the last three Champions League duels with Real Madrid, but the last two results after 90 minutes at the Bernabéu give hope to the Bavarians. The 2-1 win after regular time in the quarter-final return leg of the 2016/17 season would mean Bayern progress to the final this time. The 2-2 draw after 90 minutes in the semi-final return leg in the 2017/18 season would lead to extra-time this time.

Stats in Real Madrid’s favour

The overall stats speak in favour of Real Madrid. The White Angels have advanced in 18 out of 19 duels when they did not lose the first leg on the road. The only exception was the 2018/19 round of 16 when Madrid lost 4-1 at the Bernabéu after a 2-1 victory away to Eric Ten Hag’s Ajax.



FC Bayern have been eliminated after a first-leg draw at home in four out of five cases. Can the Bavarians burnish those stats and join Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley? Because ninety minutes in the Bernabeu is a very long time.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.