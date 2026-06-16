Nukunu Sports Academy to support young football enthusiast until he turns 14

Nukunu Sports Academy has pledged to support a young football enthusiast who travelled to Jasikan in an attempt to join the academy despite being below the minimum recruitment age.

The announcement was made by the founder of the academy and Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 16.

According to Mr Agbana, the boy approached the academy’s Technical Director and expressed his strong desire to become part of the football programme.

However, he was found to be several years younger than the minimum age of 14 required under the academy’s recruitment guidelines.

Despite his age, the youngster’s determination and passion for football impressed the academy’s leadership.

Mr Agbana revealed that the academy has decided to provide the boy with football boots, a personal football, school fees and learning materials until he reaches the eligible age to join the programme.

He described the youngster as “a star in the making” and expressed confidence in his potential to succeed in the sport.

The Ketu North MP also disclosed that he has directed the academy’s management team to visit the boy’s family next week to officially present the items and discuss the support package.

He said the academy was proud to support the young footballer’s journey and reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes.

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