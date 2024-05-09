Ohemaa Nyanin: The American-Ghanaian pushing boundaries in the Women’s NBA

Women’s NBA team, Golden State, named American-Ghanaian Ohemaa Nyanin as the team's first general manager on Monday.

Nyanin was presented at a press conference Monday morning, sitting alongside Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

She will be in charge of all basketball operations, including roster construction, team building and player development.

The Golden State was commissioned this year and will start competing from the 2025 season.

Before her appointment as Golden State general manager, Nyanin worked with the New York Liberty for over five years in a variety of roles, but most recently was the team's assistant general manager.

As assistant general manager, Nyanin served as the primary liaison between the basketball and business operations teams, helping with free agency, trade, salary cap management and roster extension.

Her previous roles included director of basketball operations (2020-22) and manager of basketball operations (2019-20).

During her time in New York, the Liberty made three WNBA playoff appearances, including a trip to the 2023 WNBA Finals as the No. 2 overall seed.

