https://www.myjoyonline.com/one-person-arrested-for-attempted-double-registration-in-new-juaben-south/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/one-person-arrested-for-attempted-double-registration-in-new-juaben-south/
National

One person arrested for attempted double registration in New Juaben South

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  9 May 2024 7:02am

A resident of New Juaben South in the Eastern Region was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, for attempting to register twice during the ongoing voter registration exercise. 

Despite having registered previously in September 2023, the suspect attempted to re-register at the Electoral Commission (EC) office registration centre on Wednesday. 

However, the system flagged the attempt, leading to his immediate arrest.

Upon interrogation by the police, the suspect confessed that he was attempting to obtain a replacement for his lost voter ID card. 

He is currently in police custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations into the matter.

The New Juaben South Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Kofi Asante Owusu, emphasised the importance of adhering to electoral laws and avoiding any attempts at double registration or registering minors. 

He assured the public that the biometric system is equipped to detect such illegal activities.

Mr Owusu also reminded citizens that the EC provides procedures for replacing lost voter ID cards and advised against attempting to re-register. 

Meanwhile, the voter registration exercise in the New Juaben South experienced a temporary halt due to network issues.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com