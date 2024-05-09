One person arrested for attempted double registration in New Juaben South

A resident of New Juaben South in the Eastern Region was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, for attempting to register twice during the ongoing voter registration exercise.
Despite having registered previously in September 2023, the suspect attempted to re-register at the Electoral Commission (EC) office registration centre on Wednesday.
However, the system flagged the attempt, leading to his immediate arrest.
Upon interrogation by the police, the suspect confessed that he was attempting to obtain a replacement for his lost voter ID card.
He is currently in police custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations into the matter.
The New Juaben South Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Kofi Asante Owusu, emphasised the importance of adhering to electoral laws and avoiding any attempts at double registration or registering minors.
He assured the public that the biometric system is equipped to detect such illegal activities.
Mr Owusu also reminded citizens that the EC provides procedures for replacing lost voter ID cards and advised against attempting to re-register.
Meanwhile, the voter registration exercise in the New Juaben South experienced a temporary halt due to network issues.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
32 seconds
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
8 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
15 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
21 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
22 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
31 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
1 hour
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours