One person arrested for attempted double registration in New Juaben South

A resident of New Juaben South in the Eastern Region was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, for attempting to register twice during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Despite having registered previously in September 2023, the suspect attempted to re-register at the Electoral Commission (EC) office registration centre on Wednesday.

However, the system flagged the attempt, leading to his immediate arrest.

Upon interrogation by the police, the suspect confessed that he was attempting to obtain a replacement for his lost voter ID card.

He is currently in police custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations into the matter.

The New Juaben South Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Kofi Asante Owusu, emphasised the importance of adhering to electoral laws and avoiding any attempts at double registration or registering minors.

He assured the public that the biometric system is equipped to detect such illegal activities.

Mr Owusu also reminded citizens that the EC provides procedures for replacing lost voter ID cards and advised against attempting to re-register.

Meanwhile, the voter registration exercise in the New Juaben South experienced a temporary halt due to network issues.

