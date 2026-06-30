OSPs ‘Youth Against Corruption’ launches platform to promote ethics and integrity among young people

Youth Against Corruption (YAC), an initiative of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has launched an online learning platform aimed at improving public understanding of ethics, governance and anti-corruption practices.

The YAC Learning Centre, available at www.yac-osp.org, provides free courses designed to help users identify corruption risks, understand ethical decision-making and develop leadership skills based on integrity.

The platform was introduced during an inter-college debate organised by the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana at the University of Cape Coast (GRASAG-UCC), in partnership with YAC and the OSP, on Saturday, 27 June 2026, at the Valco Trust Hall.

The debate focused on the motion: “A Corrupt but Highly Effective Leader is Better than a Clean but Less Effective Leader.”

Students and young professionals discussed whether effectiveness in leadership could justify unethical conduct, with speakers examining the relationship between competence, accountability and integrity.

Representatives of YAC and GRASAG-UCC argued that corruption ultimately undermines sustainable development and that leadership effectiveness should not be separated from ethical conduct.

The organisers said the new learning platform is intended to provide young people with practical knowledge to navigate ethical challenges and make informed decisions in leadership and professional settings.

Executives of GRASAG-UCC, including National Vice-President Nana Yaw and UCC GRASAG President Mr Gideon Quansah (Ogidi), supported the initiative as YAC Ambassadors.

Ahead of the debate, student leaders agreed to a proposal encouraging aspiring student leaders to complete the YAC integrity course before participating in leadership vetting processes.

The organisers said the proposal forms part of efforts to promote ethical leadership among young people and encourage a culture of accountability.

The YAC Learning Centre is open to the public through www.yac-osp.org.

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