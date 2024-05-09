Otumfuo@25: A tale of Asantehene’s exemplary leadership in peace building and development

He is a monarch whose exemplary leadership has brought esteemed glory and dignity to his kingdom and etched the rich traditions and culture of the Asantes into global history books.

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the sixteenth occupant of the Golden Stool, has become a beacon of peace and a true leader par excellence.

The tale of the gallant man of Asante, Barima Kwaku Duah’s legacies will be ingrained in the hearts and minds of not just his people but Ghana and the world.

"My forefathers served Asanteman. I will be breaching the great oath if I dare not serve with dignity and servitude."

It was Monday, April 26, 1999, when Barima Kwaku Duah, as he was then known, swore the oath of allegiance to Asanteman and ascended the Golden Stool, Sika Dwa Kofi.

He became the sixteenth Asante Monarch and bore the name of the first Asantehene, Opemsuo Nana Osei Tutu after the death of his elder brother, Nana Opoku Ware.

The Asantehene was nominated amongst six others who vied for the kingship.

“His innocence and affability made the Asantehemaa select him as the successor of his brother,” Monarchical historian, Teacher Sarfo Kantanka, said.

His uncle, who was the then Asantehene and his mother hid his royal identity from him until he was ready to ascend the throne.

“My uncle colluded with Hiahene of Sefwi Wiawso who trained me to become the royal I am today,” the Asantehene recounted at his 74th birthday anniversary.

His ascension came with a natural gift of calm and radiance, which instantly inspire loyalty and motivates people around him.

Not only has he won the hearts of his people but the admiration of all, even beyond the shores of Ghana.

“He doesn’t discriminate. He loves everyone. He walks here personally to ask about how we are faring,” Yaa Achiaa, a resident at the Manhyia palace, said.

The vision of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II encompasses education, health and economic development.

Shortly after his enstoolment, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation was launched as a relief plan for his people and as an extension, the whole of Ghana.

“Through the World Bank grant, he was able to establish six classroom blocks, six apartments, toilets and mechanized bole hole for 22 rural communities. A lot of high-profile individuals have benefitted from his foundation,” Kwabena Owusu Ababio, Stakeholder Relations head at Otumfuo Foundation said.

The Asantehene’s pivotal role in women empowerment in the kingdom cannot be overlooked.

“In openings like the Jubilee Hall, Queen mothers will not ordinarily be invited. But that’s not the case now. He has defined our roles as queen mothers to us, in installing or nominating new chiefs,” Mampong Queen mother, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has brought peace and reconciliation to his Kingdom since he has been in power.

“Asantes love and tolerate everyone. Today, we have a lot of towns occupied by other ethnic groups in Ghana. They even know Kumasi more than their hometowns,” Otumfuo said while he celebrated the efforts of other ethnic groups in promoting peace and bilateral relations.

In February 2020, he became the first person to receive the 'Pillar of Peace Award'.

This was in recognition of the effort that he put into restoring peace to the Dagbon kingdom after nearly two decades of a chieftaincy crisis.

“We will continue to pay homage to him. He has shown love to we the Mossis,” Alhassan Wahabu, Yadiga chief, eulogized the King.

To his people, he remains a true leader, a custodian of culture and a protector of the ancestral left in his care.

“He is a mini-god on earth,” some Asantes said.

