Otumfuo’s words have been key – Kotoko forward Mukwala on team’s resurgence

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala says the team is not playing with lots of motivation following their meeting with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II last month.
The Asantehene invited the playing body and technical staff as well as the club's management committee to Manhyia following a poor run of results.
The Porcupine Warriors had been on a seven-game winless run, losing six and drawing one, before they met Otumfuo. However, since the meeting, they have not lost any of their last three games, recording wins over FC Samartex and Legon Cities. They also drew against Medeama in Tarkwa.
"The communication and the motivation from the King, the words of wisdom...it reminded us, the players, fans and technical team of how big Kotoko is," Mukwala told the club's media.
"We are talented, we have young players in the group. We just needed time to sit down and rectify some of the mistakes we made which didn't help us."
Kotoko's win over Legon Cities last weekend moves them to 10th on the league table, five above Hearts of Oak who are in 13th and 12 behind league leaders Samartex with five games to go.
